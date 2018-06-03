Sofia Richie Spotted for First Time Since Scott Disick Breakup

Sofia Richie has been spotted out in public for the first time she reportedly broke up with Scott Disick.

Paparazzi caught the 19-year-old model out-and-about in Los Angeles the same day that the alleged split hit the press, according to the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Richie, who recently went brunette, can be seen walking around town in casual wear. She is shown wearing high-waist jeans, an over-sized white T shirt, black boots, a grey backpack and large black sunglasses.

She is also carrying around her phone and a laptop, as she was reportedly attending several business meetings.

In addition to the paparazzi spotting, Richie also added several updates to Instagram Story throughout Saturday. She shared a video of a black Ranger Rover pulling into a driveway, a clip with Marie-Lou Bartoli, an amusing video of her father with Ed Sheeran and her dachshund puppy, Bean.

Us Weekly was the first outlet to report on the breakup, which allegedly came after infidelity from Disick and an ultimatum from Richie’s father, music legend Lionel Richie.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told the outlet. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

The outlet reports that the couple’s relationship was fine for the most part as they vacationed in St. Barts last week. However, Richie discovered Disick’s alleged infidelity just after. The relationship was on the verge of failure, and the father-of-three put the nail in the coffin by flirting with other women at Kanye West’s ye listening party, which was held in Wyoming on Thursday night.

“[The alleged cheating] caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source said. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

Disick has also apparently made his peace with the situation, but there are reports he is still holding out hope she will come back around and forgive him.

“He knows there’s not much that he can do,” the source said. “Sofia is upset but is leaning towards sticking with her family and Lionel because she realizes the severity of it.”

Richie and Disick have not publicly spoken about the breakup as of press time.