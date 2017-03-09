Scarlett Johansson’s Husband Romain Dauriac Reportedly Shocked by Actress’ Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce on Tuesday from her husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, and the filing was reportedly a total shock to Dauriac as the two had been in negotiations before Johansson decided to file.

MORE: Scarlett Johansson Releases Statement in Response to Divorce Rumors

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This action came as a total shock and surprise to our client,” Dauriac’s divorce attorney Hal Mayerson told Entertainment Tonight of Johansson’s divorce filing. “There had been negotiations going on. We assumed they would continue to go on, and the parties would try to reach an amicable settlement, as it is in everyone’s best interest — especially in the best interest of their daughter. So why Ms. Johansson decided to throw this into the court system and to have her daughter potentially investigated by a forensic psychiatrist or psychologist is a bit surprising to us.”

Johansson and Dauriac married in 2014 and share 3-year-old daughter Rose, and Dauriac is now seeking primary custody of the child.

“As a result of these papers, we will have to answer them,” Mayerson continued. “And Mr. Dauriac will be seeking to have primary physical custody of his daughter, because he has been historically the primary physical custodian of their daughter.”

Mayerson added that Dauriac is planning to relocate to Paris with Rose, and is open to having Johansson have Rose when she is in Paris, as the actress has two apartments in the city. Johansson requested joint legal custody of Rose as well as enforcement of the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public,” Dauriac said in a statement sent out Wednesday. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

Related:

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Romain Dauriac

Is Scarlett Johansson Onto Something When She Says ‘Monogamy Is Not Natural?’

The Real Reason Why Scarlett Johansson Walked the 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Without Wedding Ring