Scarlett Johansson Releases Statement in Response to Divorce Rumors

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t have a lot to say about the divorce reports circulating, but what she did say certainly makes a point.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Johansson’s lawyers had delivered divorce paperwork to her husband, Romain Dauriac’s, attorneys. The actress has now released a statement in response to the rumors spreading about her personal life.

She told E! News, “As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.”

News of the couple’s separation broke in January. They had been married since 2014 and share 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

