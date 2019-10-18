Savannah Chrisley’s Fiance, Nic Kerdiles, Addresses Split Speculation After Dramatic Change

Rumors began flying that Savannah Chrisley and fiancé Nic Kerdiles had called off their engagement when, after sharing a number of photos sans ring, the Growing Up Chrisley star chopped off her hair into a cropped cut. “Ladies…do what YOU want to do,” Savannah captioned the big reveal. “Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.”

The trio of clues led many Chrisley Knows Best fans to suspect the couple was over, but Kerdiles assured on Wednesday’s episode of Chrisley Confessions, hosted by Savannah’s dad Todd, that their love is as strong as ever.

“That woman, she can rock any haircut, it’s incredible,” Kerdiles told Todd when asked about the dramatic change. “She does look a little more like you after that haircut, I have to say. But she’s beautiful inside and out and she’s one strong woman, she’s brave, she’s courageous. She did this for a lot of reasons and I’m really proud of her.”

As for the relationship rumors? Kerdiles was shocked people were looking that closely at their photos.

“It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that,” the pro hockey player said. “But I mean, yeah I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it’s not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There’s a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there’s a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place.”

“Very engaged,” Todd chimed in.

“We’re very engaged,” Kerdiles confirmed. “Absolutely. And we’re working on ourselves every day. We don’t have an exact date for the wedding yet, but we’re working on ourselves right now. And it feels great being engaged to the woman of my dreams, the woman I’m…spending the rest of my life with, and I’m pretty lucky, that’s for sure.”

The athlete also opened up about working through a tough time in their relationship after the honeymoon phase had faded and they were left with some difficult realities.

“So things were incredible. And when that kinda faded off…I was not the best person,” he said. “I had a lot of stuff that deep down inside hadn’t been working on and I just buried.”

“Until I realized that I needed to work on myself and there were things that I was doing wrong, we didn’t get back to a good place,” he continued. “But right now, we are at the best place we’ve ever been at, in my opinion, and Savannah will tell you the same thing, just because we are continuously working on our relationship and have made our relationship our priority, too.”

As for today? Kerdiles and Savannah are living separately as they plan for their wedding and focus on a future together

“We’re in a great place,” he said. “Honestly. And I think that we’re only gonna get stronger, because, like I said, we’ve…started making our relationship a priority and we are working on ourselves and admitting to the things we’ve done wrong, and that’s been the biggest blessing, it really has. So, for anybody who’s doubting whether we’re together or not, we are together, we are very happy, and we are continuously working on our relationship.”

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images