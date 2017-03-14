Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Husband Jesse James Believes Cheating Is A ‘Part of Life’

Jesse James opened up to The Daily Mail about his five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock that ended in 2010 after multiple women came forward and revealed they had affairs with him.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife,” Jesse, 47, tells The Daily Mail. “Yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. Everything else was just…The easy [potshot] is like, ‘Oh, well you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback.”

“In general, both women and men cheat,” Jesse adds. “It’s part of life.”

The West Coast Choppers owner felt completely disparaged after his indiscretions were spread across tabloids. He felt that people wanted to see him fall and he didn’t like that feeling. “I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it get to me.”

Jesse explains that he is a “fighter” and comes from the tradition of using aggressive behavior to solve disagreements. He says it was “hard for me to bite my cheeks and not say anything and look down.”

His divorce with Sandra was very public and throughout it he was seen as the bad guy. “You learn what’s important—that that whole fame thing is not really…It’s meaningless when your quality of life goes to zero,” he says.

Since the divorce, Jesse moved to Dripping Springs, Texas, and has opened a shop. He shared, “I got sick of L.A. I went through a bunch of B.S. I thought, ‘It’s time to go.’ Get a better life for my kids you know?”

In 2013, Jesse married his fourth wife drag racer Alexis DeJoria, 39.

