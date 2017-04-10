Sam Hunt Finally Dishes on Wedding Details

Sam Hunt‘s relationship and engagement have happened quietly and it seems the wedding will be no different.

The 32-year-old singer has been close-lipped about his upcoming nuptials, but he did give a few details to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the Qalo ring he’d been sporting.

“I put it on to try it on, and decided it felt too good and I didn’t want to take it off,” Hunt said. “It’s only a few weeks left before we do get married.”

So what will that wedding be like?

The hard-rocking country star plans to keep his wedding to Hannah Lee Fowler an “intimate” affair.

“Intimate and hometown were the two adjectives that [describe the wedding best],” Hunt shared. “Low key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much.”

“If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other,” he added. “I am excited about doing that.”

We certainly can’t wait for the wedding pictures!

