Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Following Their Red Carpet Return

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out for the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new movie Free Guy on Tuesday night, and both actors documented the celebration on their social media accounts. Reynolds also used the opportunity to troll his wife, which his fans always appreciate.

The Canadian star shared a series of snaps from the premiere on Instagram, starting with a shot of himself and Lively posing on the red carpet. "What a huge night for #FreeGuy," he wrote. "And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her." Chris Hemsworth commented, "Congratulations @blakelively I’m still holding onto the dream that Ryan will make him and I instagram official as well." Gigi Hadid joked, "Ahhhh finally…! I thought you’d already used up all your ‘premiere appearances’ in The Contract."

Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller whose life is completely changed when he learns that he is simply a background player in the open-world video game Free City and must become the hero who keeps it from going offline. "I just thought it was such a privilege to be able to do a blockbuster type of movie that’s an action-comedy-fantasy movie that was non IP," Reynolds recently told Collider and other media. "These days, everything is a sequel. Everything is based on a comic book. Everything is based on a character everyone already knows. So, to be a part of an experience in the cinema that is new and original was unthinkable, a few years ago. So, to be a part of that is pretty exciting."

The film also stars Jodie Comer as Milly, one of the developers behind the game, along with Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. t"What I think this film will provide is pure joy," Comer said. "I think everyone just wants to feel a sense of relief and relax and escape into something and enjoy it, and this film will do that. Ultimately, people wanna connect. We’ve been so separated. I think people, as they do now, look for authentic storytelling that makes them feel some kind of way. I just hope people enjoy it."

Free Guy premieres in theaters on Aug. 13. Unlike recent releases, Disney will not simultaneously release the film to streaming services.