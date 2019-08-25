Ryan Reynolds Reveals Rare Blake Lively Baby Bump Photos on Her Birthday

In celebration of her birthday on Sunday, Blake Lively‘s husband, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to troll his now 32-year-old wife with a gallery of photos that were not exactly triumphant in tender photographic moments, but nonetheless stirred a vibrant reaction from fans who appreciated the hilarious gesture.

On Aug. 25, Reynolds took to Instagram to share 10 photos of the two together, but as luck would have it, the images shared of a pregnant Lively included her eyes closed, a blurry motion grab or the Gossip Girl alum completely out of frame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy birthday, [Blake Lively],” Reynolds captioned the images, which pulled in more than 4 million likes on his account, and just days after his doting wife shared a heartfelt gift to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts over the photos, many of them praising the two for their candid relationship.

“There are no bad pictures [Blake Lively] and happy [birthday],” one fan wrote alongside birthday cake emojis.

“Bad photo…. Not even once!” another added.

“Hahahaha, I see what you did there,” wrote another.

Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown also commented, writing: “Haha! Happy birthday shes (sic) still always so beautiful,” alongside a heart emoji.

“I really think you captured her essence in these shots,” model Tess Holliday wrote.

Noticing the growing baby bump, one fan chimed in: “Get that baby outta there!!!” to which Reynolds replied, “I keep whispering, ‘stay in…’”

After surprising fans this past spring at the red carpet premiere of his movie, Detective Pikachu, Reynolds and Lively revealed they were expecting their third child together. The newest bundle of joy will soon be joining the couple’s two daughters, James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

The couple has generally kept their family life very private. In fact, the two didn’t even reveal they were expecting until the movie premiere and have remained relatively mum over the subject.

Lively disclosed to Marie Claire just how protective she is of her family’s privacy, admitting it is “the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

However, when it comes to paparazzi attention between her and husband Reynolds, Lively says she “rather not have to deal with it at all.”

“We knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard…it’s another thing when it’s our child [James]. She didn’t have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants,” she said.

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images