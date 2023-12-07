Food Network Star Katie Lee Biegel Teams with Milo's Tea for Free Cookbook, Charity Event

Food Network star Katie Lee Biegel is bringing joy to the world this holiday season by teaming up with Milo's Tea for free cookbook, as well as a big charity event for Feeding America. Milo's Tea has created the Share the Joy cookbook, which includes recipes using Milo's teas and lemonade. It also features southern classics from the Carlton family kitchen, Katie Lee's Sweet Tea Brined Oven Fried Chicken, and festive creations made by notable influencer partners like Angel Rose Turner and Ansley Beutler.

"This cookbook serves as an extension of our family's core values," said Tricia Wallwork, Milo's Tea Company Chair & CEO. "Milo's started from a simple family recipe and a desire to share joy with the local community. Seventy-seven years later, we have expanded Milo's nationally, and it's time to share the joy everywhere we can. This holiday season, Milo's is proud to partner with Feeding America, not only to share the joy of Milo's Tea Company, but also to share the joy of the holidays with the people they serve." Milo's fans can click here to download the cookbook, and for each download, Milo's Tea will donate a meal to a family in need through Feeding America.

In addition to co-hosting The Kitchen on Food Network, Biegel is also a Feeding America Entertainment Council member. She helped Milo's Tea kickstart their Share the Joy campaign by volunteering at a local Feeding America partner food bank in New York City on Monday, Dec. 4 for a Day of Sharing Joy, as seen in photos above. As part of the new holiday campaign, Milo's Tea will provide up to 1 million meals* to families across the country through a donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. From now until December 25, Milo's will donate a meal to a family in need for every Milo's product purchased.

Sharing the joy doesn't stop there, however. Milo's Tea is encouraging its community to share the joy through a delicious giveaway. From now until December 25th, fans can enter to win a Milo's Tea giveaway including the Share the Joy cookbook, a three-month supply of Milo's, and an in-home meal for six with a professional chef. To participate, fans can enter by following Milo's on Instagram and commenting on plans to share joy by giving this holiday season using the hashtag #sharethemilosjoy!