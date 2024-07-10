The royal wedding of the former 'Bachelor' star and his fiancé Dasha Melgarejo will reportedly take place at the Borghese Chapel.

A royal wedding is on the way! Prince Lorenzo Borghese is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dasha Melgarejo. The former Bachelor star and member of the Borghese reportedly dropped to one knee and popped the question in Bora Bora, a source told Page Six.

Although the happy couple hasn't yet publicly confirmed the engagement, wedding plans are allegedly already in the works. Page Six's source told the outlet that the prince, 52, and his model fiancée are planning to tie the knot at the Borghese Chapel, located in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, in Rome, Italy next September. The source noted that "the chapel is a very special place to Lorenzo and the family." Further wedding details are unknown at this time, including a potential guest list.

(Photo: ITALY – AUGUST 10: THE BACHELOR: ROME – Prince Lorenzo Borghese (pictured), a handsome 34-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur, has been selected to star in the ninth edition of "The Bachelor," when Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images's popular romance reality series returns to the network this fall. Once more the series will be set outside the United States in one of the most glamorous, romantic capitals of the world – Rome! (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) - Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

When they tie the knot, Melgarejo will be marrying into royalty. Borghese is the son of Prince Francesco Marco Luigi Costanzo Borghese and Amanda Borghese. His paternal grandmother was Princess Marcella Borghese, who founded the Borghese cosmetics line in 1958 and acquired the title of Princess upon her marriage to nobleman Paolo Borghese, Duke of Bomarzo and Prince of Sant' Angelo e San Pol. Borghese, who also started South Beach Brewing Company in Miami, Florida, previously penned The Princess of Nowhere about his ancestor's marriage to Napoleon Bonaparte's sister. Page Six's sources didn't reveal whether or not Melgarejo will take on a royal title upon her marriage to Borghese.

Outside of his royal ties, Borghese is well-known for his reality TV presence. In addition to appearing on Season 10 of Celebrity Big Brother UK - Borghese was evicted from the house on Day 22, ultimately finishing in 8th place – the prince was the bachelor on The Bachelor Season 9 in 2006, picking Jennifer Wilson, who told Entertainment Weekly after the season wrapped, "we're just kind of trying to figure things out, and really grow into a relationship now." Borghese told the Miami New Times earlier this year that he hasn't "watched The Bachelor in years – I didn't even watch my season, honestly."

Borghese's previous romantic connections include fellow reality star, socialite Tinsley Mortimer and Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan. It's unclear when he began dating Melgarejo, but the two have frequently shared photos of one another online and have been documenting their recent travels. The couple, who both work in animal advocacy, have also made several event appearances together, including at Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday bash earlier this year, the Miami Grand Prix, and the Puppy Super Bowl.