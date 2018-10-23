Rosie O’Donnell’s 33-Year-Old Fiancee Gives Close-up Look at Engagement Ring

Just hours after confirming their engagement, Rosie O’Donnell’s fiancée Elizabeth Rooney flashed her massive engagement ring on Instagram.

Rooney, 33, shared a photo of the sparkling diamond ring on her Instagram account following the big reveal that she and O’Donnell had taken the next step in their relationship after nearly a year of long distance dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Y E S,” Rooney captioned the picture of the ring, which features an emerald-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds set on a split-shank band.

The couple confirmed engagement rumors to PEOPLE Monday night at the 15th-anniversary celebration of O’Donnell’s organization Rosie’s Theater Kids in New York City, with the former View co-host calling Rooney a “wonderful woman.”

“She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman,” O’Donnell said. “She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.”

O’Donnell also commented on their 23-year age gap, telling the outlet that she jokingly told Rooney that she’s “too old for her, but she doesn’t seem to care.”

“She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘Alright I guess that’s true,’” O’Donnell said. “She has a lot of good points.”

The couple had seemingly confirmed engagement rumors earlier this month after Radar Online reported that O’Donnell had popped the question. In the wake of the headline, both O’Donnell and Rooney updated their Instagram account bios, with Rooney’s page being edited to include the letter “R” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Although O’Donnell previously stated that she would “never” get married again, she seems to have had a change of heart, though she and Rooney do not plan to walk down the aisle for some time.

“This is a long time in the future. We both decided that that would be best,” she said.

The former The View host was previously married to Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September 2017 at age 46. They share one daughter, Dakota, 5.

O’Donnell also shared four children with former partner Kelli Carpenter O-Donnell son Parker, 23, son Blake, 18, and daughter Vivienne, 15, and 21-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea. The former couple separated in 2007 after their marriage was annulled.