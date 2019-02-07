‘Roseanne’ Alum Tom Arnold Files for Divorce From Wife Ashley Groussman

Tom Arnold has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Ashley Groussman, after 9-years of marriage.

The Roseanne alum filed documents on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in a Los Angeles court citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to The Blast. He is requesting joint custody of his and Groussman’s two children, 5-year-old son, Jax, and 3-year-old daughter, Quinn, and the former couple are attending mediation to work through the financial aspects of the divorce.

The divorce filing comes just one month after Arnold announced in a statement to Us Weekly that he and Groussman had gone their separate ways, explaining that it had been “a long time coming.

“It’s a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because my wife,” he said.

“She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way…The same thing with everybody. And I think it’s hard,” he continued. “Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty…And I kept saying, ‘Hey, listen…You have done everything. We’ve been together. You’ve been amazing. There doesn’t have to be a reason. There doesn’t have to be a bad guy.’”

The True Lies actor added that there had been an “unusual” atmosphere in the family’s home for some time, leading to Groussman moving out.

“For the last couple years, couple three years, it’s been very unusual in the house. But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I’ve been telling my wife, ‘It’s OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.’ So, she moved out,” he said.

Following the announcement, the couple had confirmed that they had seeing a parenting counselor named Robin Berman for some time.

Arnold and Groussman had met through mutual friends in April 2008 and became engaged the following March at Arnold’s 50th birthday party.

“I knew that if I could get Ashley to fall in love with me, I’d never have to worry about anything else as long as I lived,” Arnold wrote on the couple’s weddingchannel.com in 2009.

The former couple tied the knot in November of 2009 at Shep and Renee Gordon’s home in Maui, Hawaii. The ceremony was attended by 75 family and friends, including Dax Shepard, who served as best man.

Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 until 1994 and worked as a writer on her former namesake ABC sitcom, Roseanne. He was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.