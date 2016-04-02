Rory Feek on the ‘Heavy Fog’ of Grief

...a bright sunrise will contradict the heavy fog that weighs you down. A photo posted by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Apr 2, 2016 at 5:36am PDT

Rory Feek of country duo Joey + Rory has been very open in sharing his life after the loss of his second half, Joey.

He has a beautiful way of sharing something so personal with words that lifts others up when they need it, too.

Rory took to Instagram to share a breathtaking image and how he's getting through the "heavy fog" after his wife lost her life to cancer.

"...a bright sunrise will contradict the heavy fog that weighs you down," he writes in the caption of a candid shot on his farm.

Our continued love goes out to Rory and sweet Indy.