Robin Thicke Accused of Abuse in Custody Battle for Son Julian

Robin Thicke is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services after reports of child abuse after spanking his son during his custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The pair’s 6-year-old son, Julian, told school officials that his dad spanked him “more than once.” The school reported the incident to DCFS and is currently undergoing an open investigation. According to Us Weekly, Julian has already been interviewed and Thicke has an interviewed scheduled for January 12th.

Patton also denied Thicke visitation with his son and filed an emergency order to restrict Thicke to only monitored daytime visits with Julian.

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

Thicke believes Patton chose to take legal action because she wasn’t invited to his father Alan Thicke’s funeral in December.

“It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” the statement read. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

