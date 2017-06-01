Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Mehgan James

A post shared by HELLO! Russia (@hello__ru) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Step aside, Blac Chyna — it looks like Rob Kardashian has a new woman in his life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has started dating fellow reality star, Mehgan James, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“It’s pretty new,” a source said of the new romance between Kardashian, 30, and James, 26. “They’ve been casually seeing each other for a few months now.”

The source added that James supports Kardashian in all that he does. “She’s a good role model in his life,” the source said.

James has appeared on both VH1’s Basketball Wives L.A. and Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club. She hasn’t spoken out about the reports, but did reveal a vague Instagram post about happiness on Wednesday.

“Being happy is a very personal thing and it really has nothing to do with anyone else,” the post read.

It definitely sounds like something new is blossoming in young Hollywood!

