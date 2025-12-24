Rob and Michele Reiner Death Certificates Released

As the world tries to process the tragic deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, TMZ has released the beloved couple’s death certificates. The details of the gruesome crime are verified by what’s included in the certificates.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, died of “multiple sharp force injuries” inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14, caused “with [a] knife, by another.” They died within “minutes” of the stabbings, per PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rob was found first, at about 3:45 p.m. Michele, who is listed as “widowed,” was found at 3:46 p.m. They were both cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary. Their son, Jake, has their remains.

As widely reported, the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick, has been arrested and is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents. He reportedly was diagnosed with schizophrenia just weeks before the slayings, and long battled substances and spent time in dozens of rehabs throughout the year, and also dealt with homelessness.

Nick is currently being held without bail. He has not yet entered a plea.

Nick and Jake’s sister, Romy, discovered their parents’ bodies. She reportedly alerted authorities that Nick should be investigated, calling him “dangerous.”

Friends close to the couple say they grew frustrated with Nick’s struggles, but continued doing what they could to help him to no avail. The evening before the murders, he attended a Christmas celebration at Conan O’Brien’s home, and reportedly got into a tense argument with Rob.

In a statement shared Dec. 17, Jake and Romy said, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” A celebration of life for the couple is said to be in the works for a later date as they continue to mourn.