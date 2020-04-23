Richard Gere Fans Are Shocked After He Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Alejandra Silva

Fans are shocked to learn that actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva just welcomed their second child together. Followers are now pushing out their opinion on the couple deciding to have another child given Gere is 70 years old. It was reported on Thursday that his 37-year-old wife gave birth to a baby boy according to Hola! Magazine. The couple welcomed their newborn at their ranch in Pound Ridge, New York.

Gere and Silva welcomed their first child, Alexander, together just 14 months prior to their second. While this is their second child together, both have children from previous relationships. Silva has a 7-year-old son named Albert who she shares with ex-husband Govind Friedland. Gere shares his 20-year-old son Homer with his second wife, actress Carey Lowell. They were married from 2002 to 2016 and followed his first marriage to Cindy Crawford that lasted from 1991 to 1995.

The two met in 2014 at a hotel that Silva was managing in Italy. Four years later, they said "I do" in April 2018 and have kept their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. Gere told HELLO! "I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought. ...I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my truth path." His wife added, "I feel like I'm in a true fairy tale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world." However, despite their happiness and age difference, it seems as though their fans aren't so fond of them having children together. While this may be the case, there are still plenty coming forward to defend the couple as well. Below are a list of fan Facebook comments.