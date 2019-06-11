Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Posts Photo With Boyfriend, and Fans Compare His Looks to Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe is growing up right before fans eyes, and they can’t handle it. The 19-year-old recently shared a photo with her new beau, Owen Mahoney, and social media users couldn’t help but notice some striking similarities between him and another famous figure in Ava’s life.

Shortly after the picture appeared on Ava’s Instagram, the comments second was flooded with folks pointing out the likeness between Mahoney and Ava’s famous father, Ryan Phillippe. The pictures were taken at Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles, where the pair saw The Birdcage, according to Us Weekly.

“He looks exactly like her dad,” one commenter pointed out.

“He looks like a younger version of your dad. Wow,” another said.

“I thought this was a throwback pic of [Reese Witherspoon] and [Ryan Phillippe],” a third commenter wrote.

Other fans denied the resemblance and apologized to Ava for the comments comparing her boyfriend to her father.

“He doesn’t look like Ryan! But is gorgeous too! U go girl! Pretty couple,” one doubtful commenter said.

“How does he look like her dad I mean he is cute [Ava Phillippe] but doesn’t even look like ur dad,” another wrote.

“Yeah her dad is WAAAAYY better looking!” another joked.

Ava didn’t get too involved in the discourse, but did respond to one commenter who said they didn’t think Mahoney resembled Ryan, 44, at all.

“big thx,” she said.

Ava and Mahoney both attend the University at California, Berkeley, according to Us Weekly. The pair, who both just completed their freshman year, were recently spotted together at the beach. Ava and Mahoney packed on the PDA and shared snacks on a blanket, the magazine reported. Days before the outing, Ava joined Witherspoon at the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies in New York City.

During the event, Witherspoon was asked if her daughter may make an appearance in a possible third season of Big Little Lies.

“Oh! I didn’t know there was a Big Little Lies season three!” Witherspoon joked. “I don’t know [if it could happen], I never say never. you don’t know. And [season two] was a surprise.”

Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan welcomed Ava in 1999. The pair also have a 15-year-old son named Deacon. the ended their 8-year marriage in 2007.

Since then, Witherspoon has remarried and has another son, Tennessee. He’s 6. Ryan also has another child, a daughter named Kai, with Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp.