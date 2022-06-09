Rebel Wilson Fans Ecstatic After She Reveals Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson's lifestyle changes to benefit every woman (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) A long-time supporter of Wilson emerged to congratulate the star using an interesting anecdote. "I had an argument about Rebel Wilson at a historical re-enactment village in rural Ireland and have been weirdly invested in her happiness ever since. Honestly delighted for her. What a babe," a user posted. I had an argument about Rebel Wilson at a historical re-enactment village in rural Ireland, and have been weirdly invested in her happiness ever since. Honestly delighted for her. What a babe. — Hels – not Helen, Hels. (@helensulis) June 9, 2022 Picking up Wilson's current happiness, a Twitter user ascribed to following her lead for a similar glow-up. "Lifestyle changes that will improve the overall health of any woman, per Rebel Wilson: Dropping 60 pounds. Dropping men." 🗣🗣Lifestyle changes that will improve the overall health of any woman, per Rebel Wilson: -Dropping 60 pounds

-Dropping men#HappyPrideMonth — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) June 9, 2022 prevnext

It turns out they're just gay! (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images) Wilson's fans, while overjoyed, also expected nothing less from the Bridesmaids star, who is rarely, if ever, in the headlines for any negative reasons. One fan was not surprised by the announcement at all, writing, "If you noticed the POWER Rebel Wilson showed in Pitch Perfect, you'd notice she's too strong-minded to be with any man! Sorry! I'm happy for them!" If you noticed the POWER Rebel Wilson showed in Pitch Perfect, you’d notice she’s too strong minded to be with any man! Sorry! I’m happy for them! 🫶🏾 — 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls is a MAINSTREAM SELLOUT (@HippyHawking) June 9, 2022 A commenter praised the actress, tweeting, "It's always so delightful when you see a celebrity trending, and you're like, 'Oh f–, what did they do?' But it turns out they're just gay! Whoo! Happy Pride, Rebel Wilson." It's always so delightful when you see a celebrity trending and you're like 'Oh fuck, what did they do?' But it turns out they're just gay! Whoo!

Happy Pride, Rebel Wilson — Weenie Hut Jr's 🌭🌟🌈 (@JessJessDaBest) June 9, 2022 prevnext

All I got is CSI and a coconut water (Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water) Unfortunately for some posters, Wilson's good fortune only served to remind them of the state of their own love lives. "I'm so single why did a REBEL WILSON post make me emo, a poster lamented. im so single why did a REBEL WILSON post make me emo https://t.co/ADaKwXsqLo — beefymike_lifts69 (@weaseIboy) June 9, 2022 Another added, "I'm def doing something wrong when Rebel Wilson's got a gf and all I got is CSI and a coconut water." I’m def doing something wrong when Rebel Wilson’s got a gf and all I got is CSI and a coconut water. 🫠 — Ⓟⓤⓟⓐ (@mj_starchilde) June 9, 2022 prevnext

Happy Pride Month (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV) While many were happy for the Australian actress, others were still left stumped by the news and left trying to figure out where they had lost the plot. "Rebel Wilson coming out was NOT on my 2022 bingo card," a Twitter user wrote. rebel wilson coming out was NOT on my 2022 bingo card- — × | lex | 2 WEEKS × (@BeOurLuxury) June 9, 2022 It did not escape people that Wilson made her announcement shortly into Pride Month, a move done seemingly to make a statement. "REBEL WILSON HAS A GIRLFRIEND????? HAPPY PRIDE MONTH," one person commented. REBEL WILSON HAS A GIRLFRIEND????? HAPPY PRIDE MONTH — stels (@B4TSONS) June 9, 2022 prevnext

Welcome to the fam (Photo: Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Following her Instagram announcement, Wilson was welcomed into the LGBTQ+ Twitter community with open arms. The television network Logo posted a warm message to her on their account. "Welcome to the fam, #RebelWilson! While everyone's journey is different & entirely their own to decide, the comedian & actress has come out on social media with a post publicly acknowledging her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who she's attended various events with over the past year." Welcome to the fam, #RebelWilson! While everyone’s journey is different & entirely their own to decide, the comedian & actress has come out on social media with a post publicly acknowledging her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who she's attended various events with over the past year. pic.twitter.com/N6S4cF5AwC — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) June 9, 2022 Another user kept their greetings simple: "Welcome to the best life 🏳️‍🌈💕🤟." Welcome to the best life 🏳️‍🌈💕🤟@RebelWilson #Pride2022 #Pride https://t.co/llRTNmzZCN — Gran-Powers 🇺🇦✊🏼🏳️‍🌈 (@MomRaePowers) June 9, 2022 prevnext