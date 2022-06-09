Rebel Wilson Fans Ecstatic After She Reveals Girlfriend

By Ashley Turner

Rebel Wilson threw social media into disarray after introducing her new girlfriend, Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, on Instagram."I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess ???#loveislove," she captioned with a loving photo of her and Agruma. 

Wilson confirmed that she was dating someone while on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's U Up? podcast last month and revealed that she was "happily in a relationship." The Senior Year star shared that she met her match "at a friend's setup." 

After news of her relationship spread, Wilson quickly became a hot trending topic on Twitter, with many users reacting with shock at the actress' casual coming out. One user simply tweeted, "REBEL WILSON IS GAY?" while another wrote, "Rebel Wilson just came out?!" Others in the queer community also appeared to be blindsided by the announcement. "REBEL WILSON IS A PART OF THE LGBT???" said one poster, and one more also used all caps to exclaim, "REBEL WILSON IS ONE OF US!?!?!!!?"

However, despite the widespread surprise, numerous Twitter users reacted with love and support for the comedic performer. "I would not have guessed Rebel Wilson was gay, but that's cool! The more, the merrier," a commenter posted. Read on for more Twitter reactions to Wilson's significant other.

Rebel Wilson's lifestyle changes to benefit every woman

gettyimages-1343958672.jpg
(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

A long-time supporter of Wilson emerged to congratulate the star using an interesting anecdote. "I had an argument about Rebel Wilson at a historical re-enactment village in rural Ireland and have been weirdly invested in her happiness ever since. Honestly delighted for her. What a babe," a user posted.

Picking up Wilson's current happiness, a Twitter user ascribed to following her lead for a similar glow-up. "Lifestyle changes that will improve the overall health of any woman, per Rebel Wilson: Dropping 60 pounds. Dropping men."

prevnext

It turns out they're just gay!

rebel-wilson4.jpg
(Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Wilson's fans, while overjoyed, also expected nothing less from the Bridesmaids star, who is rarely, if ever, in the headlines for any negative reasons. One fan was not surprised by the announcement at all, writing, "If you noticed the POWER Rebel Wilson showed in Pitch Perfect, you'd notice she's too strong-minded to be with any man! Sorry! I'm happy for them!"

A commenter praised the actress, tweeting, "It's always so delightful when you see a celebrity trending, and you're like, 'Oh f–, what did they do?' But it turns out they're just gay! Whoo! Happy Pride, Rebel Wilson."

prevnext

All I got is CSI and a coconut water

rebel-wilson3.jpg
(Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Unfortunately for some posters, Wilson's good fortune only served to remind them of the state of their own love lives. "I'm so single why did a REBEL WILSON post make me emo, a poster lamented.

Another added, "I'm def doing something wrong when Rebel Wilson's got a gf and all I got is CSI and a coconut water."

prevnext

Happy Pride Month

rebel-wilson2.jpg
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

While many were happy for the Australian actress, others were still left stumped by the news and left trying to figure out where they had lost the plot. "Rebel Wilson coming out was NOT on my 2022 bingo card," a Twitter user wrote.

It did not escape people that Wilson made her announcement shortly into Pride Month, a move done seemingly to make a statement. "REBEL WILSON HAS A GIRLFRIEND????? HAPPY PRIDE MONTH," one person commented.

prevnext

Welcome to the fam

rebel-wilson1.jpg
(Photo: Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Following her Instagram announcement, Wilson was welcomed into the LGBTQ+ Twitter community with open arms. The television network Logo posted a warm message to her on their account. "Welcome to the fam, #RebelWilson! While everyone's journey is different & entirely their own to decide, the comedian & actress has come out on social media with a post publicly acknowledging her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who she's attended various events with over the past year."

Another user kept their greetings simple: "Welcome to the best life 🏳️‍🌈💕🤟."

prevnext

The 'Pitch Perfect' gay agenda is working

pitch-perfect-cast.jpg
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
0comments

The Pitch Perfect film franchise is known for having a sizeable queer fanbase, intrigued by its bisexually coded characters Beca (Anna Kendrick) and Chloe (Brittany Snow), as well as lesbian character Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean). One user tweeted, "Rebel Wilson being queer is proof the Pitch Perfect gay agenda is working."

Another user poured one out for "All the Pitch Perfect fanfic writers when they see Rebel Wilson was the one who turns out to be gay," alongside a screenshot of a distressed SpongeBob Squarepants in front of a mostly blank piece of paper.

prev
Start the Conversation

of