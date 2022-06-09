Rebel Wilson Fans Ecstatic After She Reveals Girlfriend
Rebel Wilson threw social media into disarray after introducing her new girlfriend, Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, on Instagram."I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess ???#loveislove," she captioned with a loving photo of her and Agruma.
Wilson confirmed that she was dating someone while on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's U Up? podcast last month and revealed that she was "happily in a relationship." The Senior Year star shared that she met her match "at a friend's setup."
After news of her relationship spread, Wilson quickly became a hot trending topic on Twitter, with many users reacting with shock at the actress' casual coming out. One user simply tweeted, "REBEL WILSON IS GAY?" while another wrote, "Rebel Wilson just came out?!" Others in the queer community also appeared to be blindsided by the announcement. "REBEL WILSON IS A PART OF THE LGBT???" said one poster, and one more also used all caps to exclaim, "REBEL WILSON IS ONE OF US!?!?!!!?"
However, despite the widespread surprise, numerous Twitter users reacted with love and support for the comedic performer. "I would not have guessed Rebel Wilson was gay, but that's cool! The more, the merrier," a commenter posted. Read on for more Twitter reactions to Wilson's significant other.
Rebel Wilson's lifestyle changes to benefit every woman
A long-time supporter of Wilson emerged to congratulate the star using an interesting anecdote. "I had an argument about Rebel Wilson at a historical re-enactment village in rural Ireland and have been weirdly invested in her happiness ever since. Honestly delighted for her. What a babe," a user posted.
I had an argument about Rebel Wilson at a historical re-enactment village in rural Ireland, and have been weirdly invested in her happiness ever since. Honestly delighted for her. What a babe.— Hels – not Helen, Hels. (@helensulis) June 9, 2022
Picking up Wilson's current happiness, a Twitter user ascribed to following her lead for a similar glow-up. "Lifestyle changes that will improve the overall health of any woman, per Rebel Wilson: Dropping 60 pounds. Dropping men."
prevnext
🗣🗣Lifestyle changes that will improve the overall health of any woman, per Rebel Wilson:
-Dropping 60 pounds— Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) June 9, 2022
-Dropping men#HappyPrideMonth
It turns out they're just gay!
Wilson's fans, while overjoyed, also expected nothing less from the Bridesmaids star, who is rarely, if ever, in the headlines for any negative reasons. One fan was not surprised by the announcement at all, writing, "If you noticed the POWER Rebel Wilson showed in Pitch Perfect, you'd notice she's too strong-minded to be with any man! Sorry! I'm happy for them!"
If you noticed the POWER Rebel Wilson showed in Pitch Perfect, you’d notice she’s too strong minded to be with any man! Sorry! I’m happy for them! 🫶🏾— 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls is a MAINSTREAM SELLOUT (@HippyHawking) June 9, 2022
A commenter praised the actress, tweeting, "It's always so delightful when you see a celebrity trending, and you're like, 'Oh f–, what did they do?' But it turns out they're just gay! Whoo! Happy Pride, Rebel Wilson."
prevnext
It's always so delightful when you see a celebrity trending and you're like 'Oh fuck, what did they do?' But it turns out they're just gay! Whoo!— Weenie Hut Jr's 🌭🌟🌈 (@JessJessDaBest) June 9, 2022
Happy Pride, Rebel Wilson
All I got is CSI and a coconut water
Unfortunately for some posters, Wilson's good fortune only served to remind them of the state of their own love lives. "I'm so single why did a REBEL WILSON post make me emo, a poster lamented.
im so single why did a REBEL WILSON post make me emo https://t.co/ADaKwXsqLo— beefymike_lifts69 (@weaseIboy) June 9, 2022
Another added, "I'm def doing something wrong when Rebel Wilson's got a gf and all I got is CSI and a coconut water."
prevnext
I’m def doing something wrong when Rebel Wilson’s got a gf and all I got is CSI and a coconut water. 🫠— Ⓟⓤⓟⓐ (@mj_starchilde) June 9, 2022
Happy Pride Month
While many were happy for the Australian actress, others were still left stumped by the news and left trying to figure out where they had lost the plot. "Rebel Wilson coming out was NOT on my 2022 bingo card," a Twitter user wrote.
rebel wilson coming out was NOT on my 2022 bingo card-— × | lex | 2 WEEKS × (@BeOurLuxury) June 9, 2022
It did not escape people that Wilson made her announcement shortly into Pride Month, a move done seemingly to make a statement. "REBEL WILSON HAS A GIRLFRIEND????? HAPPY PRIDE MONTH," one person commented.
prevnext
REBEL WILSON HAS A GIRLFRIEND????? HAPPY PRIDE MONTH— stels (@B4TSONS) June 9, 2022
Welcome to the fam
Following her Instagram announcement, Wilson was welcomed into the LGBTQ+ Twitter community with open arms. The television network Logo posted a warm message to her on their account. "Welcome to the fam, #RebelWilson! While everyone's journey is different & entirely their own to decide, the comedian & actress has come out on social media with a post publicly acknowledging her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who she's attended various events with over the past year."
Welcome to the fam, #RebelWilson! While everyone’s journey is different & entirely their own to decide, the comedian & actress has come out on social media with a post publicly acknowledging her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who she's attended various events with over the past year. pic.twitter.com/N6S4cF5AwC— Logo 🏳️🌈 (@LogoTV) June 9, 2022
Another user kept their greetings simple: "Welcome to the best life 🏳️🌈💕🤟."
prevnext
Welcome to the best life 🏳️🌈💕🤟@RebelWilson #Pride2022 #Pride https://t.co/llRTNmzZCN— Gran-Powers 🇺🇦✊🏼🏳️🌈 (@MomRaePowers) June 9, 2022
The 'Pitch Perfect' gay agenda is working0comments
The Pitch Perfect film franchise is known for having a sizeable queer fanbase, intrigued by its bisexually coded characters Beca (Anna Kendrick) and Chloe (Brittany Snow), as well as lesbian character Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean). One user tweeted, "Rebel Wilson being queer is proof the Pitch Perfect gay agenda is working."
rebel wilson being queer is proof the pitch perfect gay agenda is working— arlette saw louis 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 (@milfluvr369) June 9, 2022
Another user poured one out for "All the Pitch Perfect fanfic writers when they see Rebel Wilson was the one who turns out to be gay," alongside a screenshot of a distressed SpongeBob Squarepants in front of a mostly blank piece of paper.
prev
All the pitch perfect fanfic writers when they see rebel wilson was the one who turns out to be gay pic.twitter.com/SET9dPYOeE— lisa @ $eulgi (@dejayooh) June 9, 2022