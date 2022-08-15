Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Set to Reunite on TV Once Again

Rex Linn will share the small screen with his country singing icon girlfriend Reba McEntire in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails. In the series, Linn will star as Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire's character Sunny Barnes. The duo owns Sunny Day Excursions, a business that specializes in glamping (fancy camping). The show is based on the books by C.J. Box. It follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes

It's been a fun experience to reunite on screen with her beau. They recently starred in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer. "We're having a blast," McEntire told Deadline while promoting the Lifetime film. "We're still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 a.m. Mountain time. "It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it."

"Wait until you see her in this!" Linn teased about the ABC show. In the Lifetime film, McEntire stars as a tough Judge. The movie is a fictional story based on the real traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker.

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 30 years before they began dating. She was previously married to Charlie Battles – and music manager Narvel Blackstock. Linn and McEntire had their first date in 2020 and the rest is history.

"[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."