‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Brandi Glanville Strips Down With Boyfriend

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville staged a sexy Valentine’s photoshoot with new boyfriend Donald Friese, and the results are definitely NSFW.

The pair shared the results of their impromptu snaps on social media this week, and while Glanville posted a rather tame shot in which the pair had all their clothes on, Friese’s was definitely on the steamy side.

“Loving my V-Day Present,” he wrote next to a mirror shot of the pair lying totally nude on a bed, adding the hashtags “#reflection #nofilter #bodyart.”

Glanville took to her own Instagram account Monday to share a more covered-up snap of the pair on the same bed, writing, “Missing my V date mr @djfriese.”

E! News shares that the couple, who met on Tinder, has been dating for five months and made their red carpet debut earlier this month.

