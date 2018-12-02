Rage Against the Machine Bassist Tim Commerford Bloodied After Alleged Assault by Estranged Wife

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford filed a restraining order against his estranged wife after she filed for divorce, claiming she left him bloodied after an alleged assault.

According to The Blast, Commerford filed for a domestic violence prevention restraining order Friday against his wife, Aleece Commerford. The outlet obtained documents, which included photos showing Commerford’s face covered in blood and photos showing a damaged car hood.

Commerford claims Aleece arrived “uninvited and unannounced” at a home he was staying at, and gained access to a Porsche parked there. She allegedly slammed the vehicle into the garage door in an effort to get access to the home.

Aleece eventually got into the house and began screaming, according to the documents. Once she found Commerford, she used her iPhone and “fists” to injure his face and body, he claims. He also said Aleece began attacking the person who owned the residence.

Police were called to the scene, but she fled by the time they arrived, the bassist claimed. The police response was delayed because of the wildfires in California, Commerford said. However, Aleece was later arrested at her home.

According to The Blast, the restraining order was granted, with Aleece ordered to stay 100 yards away from Commerford. She was also ordered not to “disparage” him in front of their two sons, Zavier and Quentin, and cannot stop him from visiting them.

The Blast first reported that Aleece filed for divorce on Wednesday in Los Angeles County court. She listed Tuesday as the date of the separation and wants physical custody of their sons. She is also asking for spousal support.

“After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce,” Commerford said in a statement to PEOPLE. “This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration. I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys. Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time.”

Commerford, 50, has also performed with Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, Future User and WAKRAT.

Prophets of Rage, which includes former Rage Against the Machine musicians Tom Morello and Brad Wilk, have teased a follow-up to their self-titled 2017 album after the release of “Heart Afire” earlier this year.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was a great imprint of us as a band,” Commerford told KAAOS in June. “We made a record, and it was an imprint in time, and we did that. And we’re on to another record now; we’ve already finished a 13-song record that we are just in the process of just putting together at this moment in time. So there’s a lot going on.”

Photo credit: Ollie Millington/WireImage/Getty Images