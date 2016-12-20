Radiohead’s Frontman Thom Yorke’s Longtime Partner Rachel Owen Dies of Cancer at 48

Thom Yorke’s longtime partner, Rachel Owen, has died of cancer https://t.co/EmfRJWW8L9 pic.twitter.com/NsffeCLENA — billboard (@billboard) December 20, 2016

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s longtime partner, Rachel Owen, has passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer.

The couple broke up in 2015 and their split inspired much of the music on Radiohead’s album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

Owen was a celebrated artist in her own right. In addition to being a lecturer at the University of Oxford’s Pembroke College, she was also renowned for her work as a printmaker.

She and Yorke were together for 23 years and shared two teenage children.

