‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Show off Photos From Fun Date Night

Since Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel made their relationship public, they haven’t stopped getting cute in public together and over the weekend, their date to see the production of Tootsie was no different. The pair posed together for a picture with just them two, as well as, the cast of the New York show, and shared them to social media through Scott’s Instagram story. He captioned the collage photo, “Such a great night.”

Scott and Deschanel met on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and unexpectedly sparked a romance following their introduction. The two were caught holding hands in public just one week after the New Girl actress announced her separation from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The former pair married in 2015 and share two children together, Charlie, 2, and Elsie, 4.

As for Scott and the mom of two, they seem to be super happy together. In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Scott detailed what he wants in a woman and mentions that he really wants kids and would even be a single father if that meant he could be one.

“[She’d be] somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life,” he told the outlet. “Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

“I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” he added. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

Deschanel, already being a mother, probably fits that scope for Scott because he did mention at the beginning of their relationship that he has raised his standards when it comes to a relationship.