‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Designed Fiancée’s Engagement Ring

Property Brother‘s Drew Scott has an eye for design and he put that skill to good use when it came time to pop the question.

The HGTV star planned an elaborate proposal for his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan, and he came armed with the perfect ring for the occasion.

It is a 1.2 carat, round-cut solitaire which he had placed in a swirl-like setting. The stunning ring is dainty and gorgeous with just the right amount of sparkle.

Every aspect of it was completely thought out.

“I had an image in mind for this ring long before I designed it,” Scott told PEOPLE. “Linda doesn’t wear rings often and because she’s so petite when she does they are typically a small, simple, classy look. However I wanted to design a ring that still had a little style so I incorporated a four-prong swirl solitaire mount for the 14-karat white gold ring.”

A fitting ring for a creative couple!

