‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Step out With Zooey Deschanel and Linda Phan for ‘Star Wars’ Premiere Double Date

The stars came out in droves for the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The premiere even saw the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, in attendance with their significant others, Linda Phan and Zooey Deschanel, respectively, turning the already exciting event into a fun date night.

Jonathan and Deschanel’s appearance at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere comes a little over a month after they originally made their red carpet debut as a couple. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the twosome attended the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York, per PEOPLE. The New Girl star presented an award during the ceremony while Jonathan was tapped to host the program. At the time, the Property Brothers star told PEOPLE about how he and his girlfriend share a passion for independent films.

“Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well,” he said. “So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important.”

The couple made their red carpet debut about two months after it was reported that they were dating. USA Today confirmed that Deschanel and Jonathan were an item after a “person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly” told the publication the news. The pair first met in August while filming a segment for Carpool Karaoke with their siblings, Jonathan’s twin, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, Emily Deschanel.

“Met some new humans today,” Jonathan captioned a series of photos from the group’s Carpool Karaoke shoot. “We had fun. I think I’ll keep them.”

Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them ❤️ #carpoolkaraoke @CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/dzfAOaFDBY — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 5, 2019

Prior to dating Jonathan, Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children, Elsie and Charlie. On Sept. 6, it was reported that Deschanel and Pechenik had split, per PEOPLE. At the time, a source revealed to the publication that the couple had been separated for “several months” before confirming the news publicly.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” Deschanel and Pechenik said in a joint statement via their rep. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”