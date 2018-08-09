‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share First Honeymoon Photos

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are living their best lives as newlyweds on a beautiful Ecuadorian honeymoon.

The Property Brothers star and his bride tied the knot in a stunning destination wedding this May, but just recently went on their honeymoon, the first photos of which they shared to Instagram this week.

In Scott’s photo, the couple cuddles up on a couch in front of a lush landscape, both looking casual and relaxed.

“Enjoying the beauty of #Ecuador with my beautiful bride. #honeymoon” he captioned the sweet photo.

Phan’s photo shows the two ready for a hike in casual clothes, looking lovingly at one another as Phan sports a shirt reading “Be the change.”

“Just [love],” she simply captioned the photo.

The couple isn’t just relaxing and enjoying Ecuador, however. The two are dedicating their time to a charitable organization, just in case you needed more proof that they’re couple goals.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott told E! News prior to the trip. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

The couple clearly loves to jetset, having held their wedding in The Borgo, Italy. In the couple’s TLC wedding special, the couple opened up about their choice to do a destination wedding and why they chose the stunning locale for their ceremony.

“I love destination weddings, so the thought of having everyone together somewhere for more than one day, a whole week to hang out on the beach, enjoy each other’s company,” Scott said, “that was what sounded like the perfect wedding for us.”

“We chose somewhere in Europe that would be super warm and would have tons of great food,” Phan added.

The Borgo clearly fit the bill!

“The Borgo is stunning everywhere you look,” Scott added. “You actually don’t even have to set up any, like, photo backdrops or anything like that, because the city itself, the resort itself, is that backdrop.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, we just want to have family and friends together. It’s absolutely the most important thing for us.”

Happy honeymoon to the HGTV couple!

