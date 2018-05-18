See ‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott’s Wedding Video

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his now-wife Linda Phan are giving fans an inside look at their stunning destination wedding.

The HGTV star and his wife posted a sneak peek of what will eventually be their TLC wedding special on Instagram Thursday via PEOPLE TV.

“We’re still on [cloud nine]! Thank you for capturing some of the beautiful MAGIC from our wedding celebration in Italy, [PEOPLE TV]!” Scott wrote in the caption of the video.

In the clip, Scott and Phan reflect on their May Italian destination wedding as fans get a look at some of the details surrounding their big day — from Scott’s kilt to Phan’s floral gown.

“I love destination weddings, so the thought of having everyone together somewhere for more than one day, a whole week to hang out on the beach, enjoy each other’s company,” Scott says in the video, “that was what sounded like the perfect wedding for us.”

Phan also dishes on why they chose the Borgo in Rome for a wedding backdrop.

“We chose somewhere in Europe that would be super warm and would have tons of great food,” she says

“The Borgo is stunning everywhere you look,” Scott adds. “You actually don’t even have to set up any, like, photo backdrops or anything like that, because the city itself, the resort itself, is that backdrop.”

But it wasn’t the beauty of the city that made the day magical, he continues: “At the end of the day, we just want to have family and friends together. It’s absolutely the most important thing for us.”

Now that the two have wedding planning behind them, Phan says she’s most looking forward “to spending more quality time together.”

“Yeah, our schedule we keep so packed, so it’s the same for me,” Scott interjects. “Just spending more time with the one I love and doing some of the fun things that we always want to do.”

Phan might even get her new hubby to leave his cell phone at home.

“That’s a huge step for me,” Scott admits.

We can’t wait to see more of the couple’s wedding trip, up close and personal. Don’t miss Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do airing on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

