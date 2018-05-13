‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Shares First Wedding Photo

Drew Scott shared the first picture from his wedding on Instagram on Saturday, letting his fans in on the low-key ceremony.

“This is love!” Scott wrote along with a few choice hashtags. The Property Brothers star married his fiance, Linda Phan on Saturday. There was little fan-fair ahead of the reality star’s ceremony, but afterward they spoke to PEOPLE about the experience.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the happy couple said. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

The couple tied the knot in Italy, though the guest list was international. Family and friends from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America all flew to the peninsula to be with them for the ceremony. All told, 300 people were on the guest list.

Scott and his groomsmen wore kilts designed by Claymore Imports for the ceremony. He had two Best Men — his brothers Jonathan and J.D. His Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, helped choreograph their first dance.

Phan, who is the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, wore a dress designed by Claire Pettibone. She had ten bridesmaids, and put aside a lot of conventions for the wedding. The couple will reportedly not be taking a traditional honeymoon, instead heading to Ecuador to raise awareness for an organization called ME to WE.

In addition, the couple asked their guests to make donations to WE rather than sending gifts. The non-profit is helping people around the world get access to clean water.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott recently told E! News. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Scott and Phan met in 2010 at the Toronto Fashion Week. They got engaged in December of 2016.