Professional Golfer Rory McIlroy Marries Erica Stoll at Star-Studded Ceremony in Ireland

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy and his fiancé Erica Stoll tied the knot during a fairytale wedding in Ireland on Saturday, April 22.

The couple spent nearly $250,000 on their lavish wedding at the 13th century Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, E! News reports. The ceremony was attended by numerous celebrities, including Stevie Wonder, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Wonder performed during the nuptials, but it is unclear which song he sang. With hits like “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” “Isn’t She Lovely” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” we bet he delivered an unforgettable performance.

Sheeran also reportedly performed a song for the newlyweds.

The 27-year-old golfer has previously spoken about his relationship with the publicist, whom he met in 2012 and started dating in 2015.

“The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything romantic happened,” McIlroy told the Irish Sunday Independent.

He continued, “I love that she knows everything about me, and there was no judgment there. There was no judgment from Day 1, which is huge, because that’s very hard to find for someone in my position.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

