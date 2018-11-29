Priyanka Chopra Spills Details About ‘Too Respectful’ First Date With Nick Jonas Ahead of Fairytale Wedding

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently preparing for their wedding in India this weekend, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the two were just getting to know each other.

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple spoke with Vogue for their January cover story, with Chopra dishing on the pair’s first date, which took place a week before the 2017 Met Gala, where the two attended together after having been texting for months.

The two met for drinks at the Met at the Carlyle hotel in New York, and Chopra later invited Jonas back to her apartment, with her mom in the building at the time.

“We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left,” Chopra recalled of the evening.

“There was no kiss. There was nothing,” Jonas revealed.

“There was a back pat,” Chopra incredulously interjected.

“She’s still upset about that,” Jonas noted. “Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.”

“It was too respectful if you ask me!” Chopra replied.

It seems Jonas had marriage in mind from the very moment he met Chopra, however, revealing how he dropped to his knees the first time he saw the actress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last year.

“And I put my drink down,” Jonas said. “Get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

After the 2017 Met Gala, the pair didn’t see each other for a year before running into each other at the 2018 Met Gala, where things started to get serious. Later that month, they took in a performance of Beauty & the Beast at the Chateau Marmont.

“She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life,” Jonas said.

That date was followed by a Dodgers game the next evening, and the morning after that, Jonas called his mother and told her he was going to marry Chopra. Jonas made good on that promise over the summer, when the pair took what Chopra thought was just a birthday trip to Crete.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas revealed. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.” Chopra noted that she was speechless during that time, and Jonas shared that he continued with, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rob Kim