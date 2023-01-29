Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed she shares some meaningful tattoos with her husband, Nick Jonas. The Matrix Resurrections star explained the meaning behind their matching ink in a new video for British Vogue. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one." Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 30, got engaged in July 2018 after months of dating, and the couple married in December of that year. Chopra also showed off a tattoo of her late father's handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints representing her dogs, alongside the body ink she has with her husband. Additionally, the Quantico actress outlined one quality she admires about her husband.

"My husband is super thoughtful," she said. "When he's around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person, and he's not." Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate last year. During her interview, Chopra opened up about their daughter, who spent more than 100 days in the NICU following her birth. "I think our daughter is the best gift that we have ever received," Chopra said. "She is loved and surrounded by a lot of people. But when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing. "I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," Chopra says. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

To visit their daughter in the NICU, Chopra, and Jonas shuttled between two hospitals daily for three months. "We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest," she says. "I didn't know if she would make it or not." Earlier this month, the Baywatch star also addressed speculation that she and Jonas had broken up after she dropped "Jonas" from her Instagram profile name. In a Vanity Fair interview, Chopra said the situation gave her a "very vulnerable feeling." "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," Chopra told Vanity Fair. "It's just a professional hazard.... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."