Priyanka Chopra Reveals Details of ‘Intimate’ Wedding to Nick Jonas on ‘The Ellen Show’

Priyanka Chopra admits she doesn’t think her three-day wedding celebration with only 200 hundred attendees wasn’t that extreme.

The Indian-born star comes from a culture that emphasizes “the more the merrier” when celebrating weddings, so 200 invites is nothing compared to a traditional Indian wedding size.

“It was just three days,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.”

So instead, they kept the wedding size to an “intimate” level.

The 36 year old actress also shared how she and Jonas met — it was “millennial.”

“He DM’d me actually. So millennial of us [as she laughs]. He DM’d me on Twitter saying, ‘I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet, what do you think about that?’ I was like, ‘Just text me.’”

Although she wasn’t super familiar with the Jonas Brothers music, she did admit to watching Jonas’ music video “Close” and that caught her attention real quick.

“I had seen ‘Close’ by then and that was the only thing I saw, and I was like, ‘WOWZA!’”

DeGeneres followed through with, “Yes, exactly. He’s a good looking guy.”

Because the two weren’t up-to-date on each others careers and past work, they used that as a way to get to know one another.

“I just didn’t know the music. I knew some of the songs but I didn’t know much about them,” Chopra said. “In fact, Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

The two have a 10 year age gap but that didn’t stop them from saying “I do.” Their wedding may as well have been considered the celebrity version of the royal wedding.

The newlyweds tied the knot in Jodhpur, India at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for the three-day celebration.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas said on Twitter. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebration in the way we both dreamed.”

Something Chopra appreciates about her husband is how he hasn’t been swayed by the entertainment industry.

“It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted. He’s so family driven and it’s all about his parents. He’s just really nice and sweet,” she said.

The two were quick to engage after just two months of dating.

Chopra can be seen next in the Valentine’s romcom, Isn’t It Romantic, in theatres Feb. 13, 2019.