Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid About Baby Plans With Husband Nick Jonas

Less than a year ago Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra said “I do” and now the actress is admitting that she definitely wants kids with her husband.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she revealed to Vogue India, the publication in which she appeared on the cover for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chopra explained that her definition of “home” is wherever she’s happy and is surrounded by the one’s she loves.

“For me home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she said. “I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

The newlyweds tied the knot Dec. 1, 2018, in India. Because both Jonas and Chopra have different backgrounds, they decided to celebrate with two ceremonies: a traditional Christian ceremony, followed by a Hindu one to honor both cultures. In fact, she’s using her experience of mixing different backgrounds as a creative narrative for a new wedding comedy that she and Mindy Kaling will star in that was picked up by Universal Pictures.

“The story basically came from my wedding, where a bunch of Americans were exposed to this grandiose palace — the food, the family, the culture, the clothes and the comedy that comes with it,” she told the publication. She also added that the cast is all South Asian, a minority she is hoping fans will see more of.

The Quantico actress admits that everything she learned is credited to India.

“Everything that I am today or am doing in America, I learnt in India. I’m just showing a perspective of it,” she confessed.

She also shared that she’s in a happy place in life right now after her marriage to the Jonas Brothers singer.

“The space I’m in today is the most content I’ve been in a very long time, and I’m not scared to admit it,” she said, adding that she makes more time for her personal well-being these days.

Since her marriage to Jonas, the two have shared so many sweet moments together on social media. Jonas recently wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram and fans loved every bit of it.

Chopra recently congratulated her husband on his new tequila company, and once again, fans flooded the comment section.