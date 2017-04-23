Prince’s Ex-Wife Mayte Garcia Looks Back on Their Love a Year After His Death

Mayte Garcia, the ex-wife of Prince is honoring the music legend by sharing with fans how he was “one of a kind.”

In an interview with E! News, Garcia said he was the only man who could cross boundaries, adding that she didn’t “know any man that could wear high heels, women’s perfume, eyeliner and heels and be sexy.”

The couple, who wed in 1996 and split in 2000, first met when Garcia, 43, was a backup dancer for the late ’80s pop icon.

“I remember I was 18 and I sent him a video tape,” she told E! News. “And he was like ‘Wow, that was a really great performance, it was hypnotizing.’ And I went, ‘Oh, no. I like him. Oh no, oh no.’”

Garcia discloses that she and the “Purple Rain” singer were first friends, but crossed that line into romance with a relationship that accelerated quickly.

“We were friends and then he became my boss and then it just, the flirtation happened,” she revealed. “We went to the movies all the time. The first date-date that he was like, ‘It’s courting time,’ was when we were engaged.”

The couple had one son together who died of a rare genetic disorder days after he was born in October 1996. While Garcia has opened up about it in her memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince, her late husband never publicly acknowledged the tragedy.

Prince died last April at the age of 57. Two months after his death, officials confirmed he had died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

