Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Yet to Meet Baby Archie

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not met their new royal family member yet, but that’s about to change this week.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to meet Archie Harrison this coming Tuesday. It’s taken the couple a while to get around to it because they’ve had quite a busy week. The day after Archie’s birth, they launched a new sailing race in London, then the next day they traveled to North Wales for a full day of events. However, they did make time to publicly send their well wishes to the new parents just a day after baby Sussex was born.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when things have quieted down,” William said to the press when he stepped out to attend the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta in London. “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

Middleton also shared her excitement for the new parents saying, “It’s such a special time — with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby.”

“As William said,” she continued. “We look forward to meeting him [Archie] and finding out what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them. These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting [the] first time around so [I] wish them all the best.”

“I wish him all the best,” William added. “I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with it.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did enjoy their first weekend with their newborn since giving birth on May 6, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Harry and Meghan spent the weekend enjoying their first weekend as parents, celebrating Mother’s Day, and had visits from a few friends,” a palace rep told PEOPLE.

William and Kate won’t be the only visitors stopping by, Prince Charles anticipates on meeting his grandson this Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news, and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” Charles said while he and Camilla were on a three-day tour in Germany.

One of the first family members to meet Archie was his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ll, and their first moments together was shared in a photo on social media for all the world to see.