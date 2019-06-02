Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor the Late Princess Diana With Heartfelt LGBTQ Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to social media before the weekend to share a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana and her efforts within the LGBTQ community.

In the post shared on Friday, which raked in more than 300,000 likes and a plethora of comments, Harry and Markle’s message was met with admiration from fans of the late princess.

“Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE,” the caption read.

“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future.”

The couple added how they “stand with” and “support” those in the community “because it’s very simple: love is love.”

Harry and Markle add that the images featured in the collage are from accounts the pair follow, including artist, Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. The collage of nine photos shows the likes of Harry and Markle, artwork by Marquez, and an image of Harry’s mother, who died at the age of 36 in a car crash in August 1997.

In the snapshot, fans can see Diana smiling alongside an AIDS patient one year before her death.

While it is widely known that Harry’s mother was a philanthropist and advocate for a number of causes, helping the LGBTQ community was one of her highest priorities. Diana not only facilitated change in the perception and attitudes toward HIV and AIDS victims in the ’80s, but she became a trailblazer in widening the dialogue on tolerance toward the group. Most notably, she was documented visiting the London Middlesex Hospital for those with the virus and shook hands with a man, sans gloves, who had the illness.

“If a royal was allowed to go in, shake a patient’s hands, somebody at the bus stop or the supermarket could do the same,” a nurse, who was present at the time Diana visited, told the BBC.

While Harry and his brother William have carried on with her legacy of giving back to those less fortunate and facing illness around the world, the youngest royal paid tribute to his mother in 2017 after she received honors for her groundbreaking work.

“I often wonder about what she would be doing to continue the fight against HIV and AIDS if she were still with us today,” he told the audience, per The Guardian. “I believe that she would be telling everyone across society — not just those most at risk — that with effective treatment being free and available in the UK, that we must all embrace regular testing. Both for our own sake and for those that we love.”

Harry went on to say that had his mother been alive today, “she would be demanding that same access to treatment and testing for young people in Africa and across the world.”

“She would, of course, be standing alongside those who are living openly as healthy, happy and HIV-positive. [My brother] William and I are incredibly proud of what our mother achieved.”

