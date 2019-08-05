Prince Harry’s Birthday Message for Meghan Markle Is Short, But Beyond Sweet

Prince Harry showered wife Meghan Markle with love over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday, her second as a member of the British Royal Family, and her husband took to the couple’s official joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal, to pen a sweet message to the mother of his child.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” the post, which includes a birthday cake emoji, reads, followed by a sweet note from the Duke of Sussex to his wife.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H,” Harry’s message reads.

Showing a smiling Markle, the photo was taken during the couple’s first international tour together following their May 2018 nuptials. Embarking to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, the trip came just after the royal couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together.

On May 6 of this year, Harry and Markle welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh in line to the throne, meaning that year 38 marks Markle’s first birthday as a mother.

Of course, Harry was far from the only member of the British Royal Family to send well wishes to the duchess. Joining her grandson, Queen Elizabeth penned a sweet note to Markle from her official @TheRoyalFamily Instagram page, writing, “Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex.”

On their own joint account, Kensington Royal, Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Markle a happy birthday.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! [red balloon emoji],” they wrote alongside a photo of themselves walking alongside the Sussex’s during the royal family’s walk to Christmas Eve church services last year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a slideshow of images of themselves with Markle on their respective Instagram account, writing, “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

While Markle had spent her first birthday as a member of the Royal Family at the wedding of a close friend of Prince Harry‘s, Charlie Van Straubenzee, a source told Fabulous Digital, according to The Sun, that for her 38th birthday, Markle spent the day at her Windsor home, Frogmore cottage.

“Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan’s birthday,” the source said, adding that the duchess was forgoing any lavish celebrations following the backlash to her extravagant New York City baby shower earlier this year.