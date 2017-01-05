‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Is Officially Dating Matte Babel

Getting used to this… 😜 @azuliktulum aka my happy place. A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Shay Mitchell is off the market!

The Pretty Little Liars is dating ET Canada reporter Matte Babel and a source told ET the two are “serious and having fun together.”

The pair met through mutual friends and both are coincidentally from Toronto, Canada.

“Matte brought Shay with him to Drake’s 30th birthday party,” the source continued, “and they just spent the holidays together.”

The two have also been active on social media sharing that they also shared the new year together in Tulum, Mexico.

Channeling my inner 💃🏽 and tip toeing my way into 2017 like… thanks to @azuliktulum for making my New Year one to remember! A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Mitchell recently shared a tear-filled video as she said goodbye to the final season of Pretty Little Liars that is set to air this spring.

“Sad, anxious, excited, terrified, inspired, gratified, nervous, unsure, proud, upset, accomplished, relieved, devastated, lucky: I didn’t know it was possible to feel so much at once, yet I sit here with all my feelings,” the actress said.

“Our show ending is such a weird, unique thing that I have only experienced from where you all are sitting: the viewer’s side. I remember shows I watched growing up ending and all that came along with a series finale, yet where I am seated now is so different. I don’t know what my life would’ve looked like without Pretty Little Liars… I can’t believe it’s over.”

