'Pretty Little Liars' Star Secretly Gets Married

✖

Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding is as good at keeping secrets as his character Ezra Fitz was on the show. Harding and his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Hart, married almost two years ago, but the news is breaking just now. Harding, 34, has shared glimpses of his wedding ring on Instagram but never made a public wedding announcement.

A source close to Harding told E! News back on Aug. 12 that he and Hart married back in October 2019. Harding's rep also told PEOPLE the actor is married. Hart and Harding are thought to have started dating in 2011. It is not clear when the couple got engaged, since they also never announced an engagement.

(Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Harding has posted a few photos on Instagram recently that showed off a wedding ring on his left hand. On Aug. 6, he shared a few photos from a backyard, including one picture that gave a clear look at the ring. "Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)," he wrote in the caption. The ring was even more clear in a throwback photo Harding published on Feb. 12, taken at Six Rivers National Forest in Willow Creek, California.

The Ford v Ferrari actor rarely shares photos with Hart. She was spotted in a March 8 post though, when Harding celebrated Happy International Women's Day. He called her the "funniest talent bomb there ever was."

Hart also has a public Instagram page, but she rarely shares personal photos. You have to go all the way back to May 2017 to find a photo of Harding on her page. She shared a picture of him leaping with a pair of binoculars in his hand. "Can't believe #oddbirds is out tomorrow!!!" she wrote, referring to Harding's 2017 memoir Odd Birds. Hart is a photographer and set designer, reports Us Weekly. She is a Carnegie Mellon graduate.

"She surprises me every day," Harding told My Domaine in a 2018 feature about their home in Los Angeles. He praised Hart's home decorating skills, particularly with their French salon-inspired downstairs. "There’s this one photo of this pink French salon with checkered floors. She came to me and said, ‘I want to do this with the downstairs.’ And I think I laughed first," he said. "But then she made it work."

Harding is best known for his role as Ezra Fritz during the entire run of Pretty Little Liars, from 2010 to 2017. He recently had a recurring role on NBC's Chicago Med as Phillip Davis. He had a small part in the 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari.