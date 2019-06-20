‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actor Brant Daugherty Marries Actress Kim Hidalgo In California Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty and actress Kim Hidalgo, the couple revealing earlier this week that they tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony.

The couple, who had first met via a dating app three years ago, exchanged vows on Saturday, June 15 at the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, California, the same location here both of Hidalgo’s grandparents had wed, in front of 200 family and friends, they confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Well, we had the best day ever yesterday!!!! So happy to marry my favorite human,” Hidalgo announced the news on her Instagram account. “Thank you to all our family and friends who made our wedding so special. And thank you to this incredible team who took care of every stunning detail!”

In his own post, in which he shared the same wedding day snap, Daugherty wrote that he “knew I was going to marry her the day I met her. I can’t believe we’re finally here!”

Those in attendance on the big day included Sarah Hyland, Kelen Coleman, and Shawn Pyfrom. Meanwhile, Hidalgo’s bridesmaids included her sister, Daugherty’s sister, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Samantha Droke.

“Our favorite wedding moments were seeing each other down the aisle and discovering that we wrote almost the same exact vows,” Hidalgo said of the special day.

“It feels so wonderful to finally be husband and wife,” Daugherty added. “There’s a powerful feeling around it. We’re officially a family!”

For the ceremony, where the couple’s dogs Luna and Knuckles walked down the aisle alongside their flower girls and ring bearers, Hidalgo wore a beaded, mermaid-style Pronovias gown featuring a long train. She then changed into a second Pronovias gown, this one more fit for dancing, for the reception, where they shared their first dance to a cover of “La Vie en Rose.”

The night ended with the newlyweds running through a tunnel of sparklers held by those in attendance.



The wedding came just a year after Daugherty dropped to one knee and popped the question with a custom ring on Valentine’s Day in Amsterdam while on a trip to Europe. A year later, the couple is now looking forward to their honeymoon in Greece and settling down together as a married couple.

“We’re just looking forward to spending some time together,” Daugherty said. “Now it’s official!”

“Eventually we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other,” Hidalgo added. “We do great things together.”