Pregnant Porsha Williams Gets Engaged to Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is engaged to boyfriend Dennis McKinley, with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star piquing fans’ speculation on Sunday with an Instagram post.

While she didn’t explicitly announce her engagement, the reality star did share a photo of herself wearing a figure-hugging red dresss and rocking a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

“Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!” she wrote.

Us Weekly later confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement. The pair began dating this year and Williams first revealed their relationship on social media in June.

Williams and McKinley are currently expecting their first child together, with Williams recently sharing the news with PEOPLE.

She revealed that her pregnancy was a “surprise” but only deepened her bond with McKinley.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” she said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

Williams added that both she and McKinley are over the moon to be expecting a child.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” she shared.

Fans think Williams may have inadvertently revealed the sex of her baby with an Instagram comment, with the 37-year-old replying to a post from beauty influencer Ming Lee.

Responding to the snap of four babies napping under salon hair dryers, Williams wrote, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.”

The Bravo star was previously married to NFL player Kordell Stewart, with the pair splitting in 2013.

In 2017, Williams admitted that she’s a “hopeless romantic.”

“I’ve lived my life on television like any other girl,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish. “You know, we date someone, it doesn’t work out. You put your all into it, it doesn’t work out. It’s happened to me right in front of everyone’s eyes. … So I could be a believer, it just depends.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @porsha4real