Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ Honeymoon Just Keeps Getting Better

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are having the time of their lives on their exotic honeymoon!

After a enjoying a relaxing few days on the Tetiaroa islands in French Polynesia last week, the newlyweds traveled to Sydney, Australia for an active day in the skies.

On Tuesday, the couple enjoyed a scenic ride around the Sydney Harbour in a taxi boat, complete with sights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. After that, they boarded a seaplane for a trip to lunch with a couple and their baby.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s younger sister wore a striped, bell-sleeved dress by Kate Spade, which she paired with a tailored black jacket and black lace-up wedge sandals. The hedge fund manager opted for a collared shirt, jeans and a blue half-zip pullover sweater.

Onlookers say Middleton waved to the crowd and smiled in front of the window on the plane. “They looked very happy and affectionate towards each other,” one source told E! News of the couple.

Their exciting day didn’t end there. The pair traded their chic attire to go bridge climbing and scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge together.

The duo is known for their love of the outdoors, so it comes as no surprise that they planned physical activities for their honeymoon.

