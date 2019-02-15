Pink Admits She Slashed Husband Carey Hart’s Tires During Thanksgiving Fight

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years, something Pink has always been candid about. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the singer opened up about a recent moment between the two that led to her slashing Hart’s tires on Thanksgiving.

During DeGeneres’ “Burning Questions” game, Pink was asked about the dumbest thing she’s done to hurt herself, to which she responded with “Slashing tires!” and noted that “It wasn’t that long ago.”

When DeGeneres inquired whose tires she had slashed, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer answered, “Carey’s!”

“It was Thanksgiving,” she added. “The holidays are stressful.”

Pink further explained the situation, sharing that she injured her hand while attempting to do some damage.

“I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much,” she said. “And the second one I lost a little steam, and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife. Got 13 stitches, but here’s the thing, I didn’t need any anesthesia.”

On Valentine’s Day, Pink shared a selfie with her husband along with a caption encouraging her fans to feel good on the holiday.

“Happy fucking Valentine’s Day and also if there isn’t some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind,” she told her followers.

Pink and Hart married in 2006 and share daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2. In 2017, Pink opened up about her marriage to The Guardian, explaining that maintaining her relationship takes work.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock,” she said of her husband. “He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s— you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.”

“Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys,” she continued. “Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

