Pete Davidson Teased at Breakup With Ariana Grande During ‘SNL’ Season Premiere

Pete Davidson’s joke about breaking up with fiancée Ariana Grande during the Saturday Night Live season premiere on Sept. 29 definitely didn’t age well, after the comedian and pop star reportedly ended their relationship over the weekend.

In a clip that previously went viral with criticism for Davidson’s joke about switching Grande’s birth control out for “Tic Tacs,” the 24-year-old said he was just trying to “make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Davidson added, “I also love her very much,” before launching into a joke about Grande’s song from her recently-released album Sweetener called “Pete Davidson.”

“You know, I don’t get royalties for that ‘Pete Davidson’ song?” he joked, before adding, “Like if we break up — but we won’t. We will. But we won’t — but like in 10 years, if that ever happened, there will be a song called “Pete Davidson” playing in speakers at like K-mart … and I’ll be working there.”

If Davidson is taking his own joke to heart, he might want to ready his resume. News that the couple had split broke Sunday via TMZ, with sources close to the two said they realized it wasn’t the “right time” for their relationship to “take off.”

Davidson and Grande “still have love for each other,” the sources said, but things are “over romantically.”

Things might not be totally over for the two, however, with the sources saying they “aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.”

The couple has had a whirlwind year, announcing they intended to wed in May, just a few weeks after they began dating. Davidson presented the pop star with a $100,000 engagement ring, and the two moved in together almost immediately, recently adopting a pet pig.

It has been a tough year for Grande as well, with her ex Mac Miller dying of an apparent drug overdose in September, just months after the two split.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote in a statement after Miller’s death. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Less than a month later, Grande concerned fans with an emotional Twitter rant, during which she said she was “so f– tired” and “jus wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.”

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see [you]. it’s all [very] up [and] down [right now]. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she wrote, adding, “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me [right now].”

Photo credit: Instagram/Pete Davidson