Pete Davidson Says He Knew It Was Meant to Be With Ariana Grande the First Day They Met

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged after a whirlwind romance early this summer, though according to Davidson, he could have popped the question even sooner.

In a new interview with GQ, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that he knew he wanted to marry Grande the day that they met.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” he said. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

Davidson also discussed the pair’s newly-purchased New York City apartment in Manhattan, which reportedly cost a cool $16 million. The comedian joked that Grande bought the pad, and he supplies the food.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” he cracked. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

As fans have seen on social media, the couple hasn’t exactly done much decorating yet when it comes to their new place.

“It’s like, we have six bean bags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?” he said. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

After getting engaged and moving in together, tying the knot is the next item on Davidson and Grande’s to-do list.

While they don’t have too many wedding plans at the moment, he said the wedding is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

As for being one-half of one of the world’s most famous couples, Davidson noted that there are now more stories being written about him in the media than he can keep up with.

“I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” he said. “Nobody gave a shit two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’”

Still, of the photographers outside his door, Davidson claimed,”they’re not waiting for me,” explaining that he feels all the attention on him is a byproduct of his ultrafamous fiancée.

“It’s all bulls—,” he said. “GQ wouldn’t hit me up if I didn’t recently get engaged to a super-famous person. Nobody gives a s—, you know what I mean?

Photo Credit: Getty / Raymond Hall