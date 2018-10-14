Pete Davidson Covered up One of His Ariana Grande Tattoos Days Before Reported Split

Days before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande reportedly called off their engagement, Davidson covered up one of the tattoos he got on his neck after they started dating.

Davidson previously had Grande’s bunny-ears logo tattooed just under his left ear. However, Page Six published a photo of Davidson from Oct. 8, showing the logo covered up by a giant black heart with an “A” next to it. A source told Page Six that the black heart matches one Grande recently had tattooed on her body, although the source did not say where the tattoo is.

During their relationship, Davidson and Grande got several tattoos dedicated to each other. One tattoo included Grande’s initials on Davidson’s thumb. They also had the word “reborn” and “H2GKMO” tattooed on their thumbs. “H2GKMO” stands or “Honest to god, knock me out.”

Grande also had Davidson’s name tattooed on her ring finger. She also paid tribute to his father with “8418,” the FDNY badge number he wore. Davidson’s father died while in service after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Grande also included a song named after Davidson on her new album, Sweetener.

The young couple’s whirlwind romance lasted a month before they surprisingly announced their engagement in May. Davidson reportedly spent $100,000 on the engagement ring and joked about their relationship in last month’s Saturday Night Live season premiere.

However, TMZ reported Sunday that the two have called the engagement off. According to the site’s sources, the two split for good over the weekend. The two realized it was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.” They “still have love for each other,” but are no longer romantically involved.

The split comes while Grande has been going through a difficult time, just a month after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Sept. 7. In a series on tweets on Sept. 27, Grande said she was “so f– tired” and asked for “one okay day.”

E! News reports that she also backed out of a scheduled performance at the first F– Cancer Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising event. The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah performed in her place.

“One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they’re having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I’m very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Grande’s manager, Scooter Brain, told the audience. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.’”

