Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Snap of Baby Shai With Shirtless Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s son Shai just turned four months old and is apparently “eating everything.”

Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her son turning one month older with an adorable photo of Shai with a shirtless Chmerkovskiy.

“I’m 4 months now and I eat EVERYTHING,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the snap of Shai holding his “4 month” card in his mouth.

Both parents were eliminated on back-to-back weeks of DWTS. Now that Chmerkovskiy has more time on his hands, he has been enjoying his days with his son.

“When dad gets to pic (sic) the outfit,” he captioned alongside a photo of himself and Shai on Wednesday with the hashtags “daddy time” and “first time by ourselves.”

The father-son duo has also been spending a lot of quality time watching basketball too as Chmerkovskiy is getting Shai into some of his favorite teams.

