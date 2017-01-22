Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Gym Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Peta Murgatroyd is hitting the weights just two weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared her post-pregnancy body while wearing a purple tie-dyed bra and a black mini skirt.

Murgatroyd welcomed her son Shai on January 4th with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and have been soaking up all their time with him, loving their new jobs as parents.

“Love thy self ♥ #Day17 postpartum,” she said. “I think I’m doing ok….and I’m actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!”

She continued, “I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back”

She ended with a fond reminder that we “all have to start somewhere” when getting back into shape. “So believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine.”

The new mom says her son is “worth every pound” of her added baby weight.

