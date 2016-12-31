Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are Counting Down the Days Until Their Baby Arrives

🍭I want a baby shower EVERY weekend🍭Huge thank you to @goodiebox_bakeshop for making my guests the most delicious (my favorite) chocolate on chocolate cake and other delectable goodies 🍰🍦 #babychmerkovskiy A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:38pm PST

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their sweet baby boy.

According to E! News, the Dancing With the Stars couple is “counting down the days.” “Peta and Maks are so excited about the arrival of their baby boy, which will be any day now,” a source revealed. “Peta is feeling great. She’s looking beautiful, as always and has the mom-to-be glow. “

The source also revealed the touching reason why the couple opted for their elephant-themed nursery. “Many years ago Maks purchased a small faux elephant. From that point on, people started giving him all different kinds [of elephants] as gifts,” our source admits. “His accidental collection is what inspired the nursery and made it special to both of them. Some of Maks’ own elephants even appear throughout the room.”

The couple worked closely with celeb nursery designer, Vanessa Antonelli to help bring the safari-themed room to life. “Peta worked with Vanessa to choose the beautiful cream and gold color palette and the safari wallpaper that adorns two walls,” the insider revealed. “It was important to Peta to incorporate different textures to add cozy warmth to the space. There is even a tiny mommy and baby koala bear to pay homage to Peta’s home!”

The couple hasn’t stopped sharing baby updates since announcing the pregnancy in March. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their baby shower with blue and gold and various delectable desserts.

